Playoffs in the NBA: Defending champion Golden State shortened

Die Golden State Warriors won their first playoff game on the third try. On Thursday (04/20/2023/local time) the defending champion beat the Sacramento Kings by and shortened in the North American Basketball League’s best-of-seven series NBA to 1:2.

Die Warriors had to Draymond Green who was suspended by the league after kicking an opponent in the second game. Nevertheless, the hosts had few problems, at the end of the second quarter they opened up a double-digit gap for the first time and continuously extended their lead. super star Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 36 points.

Playoffs, 1st round

Philadelphia is just one win away

Die Philadelphia 76ers are about to advance to the second round. After a 102:97 (58:47) away win at the Brooklyn Nets lie the “Sixers” 3-0 ahead in the best-of-seven series. During James Harden was sent off in the third quarter for an unsportsmanlike foul and became the second star Joel Embiid played below his means, took over Tyrese Maxey: The 22-year-old scored eight points in a row in the closing stages, turning the game in their favour Philadelphias.

With a 129:124 (54:51) away win at the Los Angeles Clippers are the Phoenix Suns took a 2-1 lead and took home advantage back. Devin Booker topped with 45 points. The Clippers were without their best player in Kawhi Leonard, who sprained his right knee in the second game.