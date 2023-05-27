Playoffs, semifinal game 1: Olimpia Milano-Sassari

Olimpia Milano and Banco di Sardegna Sassari are back to challenge each other in the LBA playoffs in the semifinal series starting today.

At the Mediolanum Forum, a deux ball scheduled at 18:00, live on Eleven Sports, NOVE and Eurosport 2.

Per Milano there is Pangos among the 12, in the Hall grandstand.

FIRST FOURTH

Olimpia who starts with 11 points from Voigtmann, at 6.38 on 16-5 is an immediate timeout for Bucchi. The red and white score 9 in the remaining playing time of the fourth, 25-12 at the end of the first quarter For Dinamo 3 of Bendzius and Kruslin.