Not to stand in front of the ladies, he didn’t even have to apologize, because that harsh word was a fairly accurate assessment of Vítkovice’s first period, which the home team lost 0:2. In addition, he was almost toothless in it before the wind came about the break and major changes. Klimeš was replaced by Stezka in the goal, the game was reduced to three attacks, when the fourth one, who was involved in two conceded goals, remained sitting.

“The impetus was the change of goalkeeper, but it wasn’t that he was catching badly. I want to emphasize that. Even Klimson (Lukáš Klimeš) caught two hundred percent chances. We didn’t help him at all, we didn’t block shots, we rather shielded him,” Holaň described.

Holány’s moves worked. All of a sudden, the home team shot more, were more often moved in their attacking zone and played power plays. And it was they who brought a storm of enthusiasm in the Ostrava arena. The first was mined by Kotala, the second by Lakatoš and leveled.

“It was again a balanced match and a fight for every centimeter of ice. We had an excellent start, we led 2:0 after the first period. We played exactly as planned. Unfortunately, Vítkovice got into the match with two power plays. We kicked them there in the second period. Nothing can be done. In extra time it was up and down, there were chances on both sides,” Hradec coach Tomáš Martinec told. And his colleague from Vítkovice added: “It wasn’t easy at 0:2, but there still has to be some belief and thanks to the power plays we got into it they got back.” See also Local striker Zhang Yuning refreshes his personal scoring record

Extra time was open, although the home team had more opportunities, especially in the second 20-minute period. “We were also throwing it from the goal line there. The boys gave a lot of energy and we still have enough, because the wins are encouraging legal drugs for us. The performance was great and luck was finally on our side,” Holaň said.

The series is now 3:2 for Hradec, who can now convert their third match point at home.