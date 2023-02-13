[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, February 12, 2023]PLG Kaohsiung 17 live broadcast Iron Man lost 102 to 109 to the Xinbei King yesterday (11th), suffering a 4-game losing streak. Jeremy Lin will make his debut today and will fight hard to lead the team to stop the defeat, while his younger brother Lin Shuwei expressed the hope that his brother can play happily and looks forward to the brothers’ duel on February 28.

Taiwan’s professional basketball team P.LEAGUE+ (PLG for short) will start their second round of matches at home at Fengshan Stadium in Kaohsiung City this weekend. Today they will play against the New Taipei Kings, and the main event will be tomorrow. The new Dreamers in Formosa, and all the tickets have been sold out, will attract 5,000 fans to enter the stadium.

The Kings kicked off the game today with Yang Jingmin, Lin Shuwei, and foreign general Austin Daye taking turns showing their outside shooting ability, taking an 11-1 lead; while Ironman foreign general Tiemi (Femi Olujobi) felt hot and scored 15 points in a single quarter , Leading the team to chase the score to 28 to 30.

The battle situation in the second quarter fell into a stalemate, and the two sides took the lead. With 2 minutes and 12 seconds left, Ironman Lu Zhengru and Kings foreigner Aodi were stuck at the basket. Due to body collisions, both fell to the ground. Lu Zhengru received a foul and sent Aodi to the free throw. At the end of the second quarter, the Kings relied on Yang Jingmin’s empty layup at the end of the second quarter, leading the Iron Man by a slight gap of 60 to 58.

In the third quarter, Kings Yang Jingmin’s team scored from the perimeter and led by up to 14 points, while the Iron Man came back to life at the end of the third quarter. Wang Luxiang started a wave of 9-0 offensive, and even scored a 3-pointer at the beginning of the decisive quarter. At one time, it was only 2 points left.

The Kings’ Quincy Davis dunked twice in the final quarter and took advantage of the penalty area. With Audrey stepping forward to widen the gap, the Iron Man was unable to reverse and finally lost by 7 points, suffering a 4-game losing streak.

Talking about his elder brother Jeremy Lin’s first game tomorrow, Lin Shuwei offered his blessings when interviewed by the broadcast unit. He said: “I hope he will perform well, but the most important thing is to play happily.”

The Kings will welcome the visiting Iron Man at Xinzhuang Gymnasium on February 28. Jeremy Lin and Shuwei Lin will face off for the first time on the court. Shuwei Lin said that since it has never happened before, he is looking forward to it.

Kings scored double digits with 5 players in this campaign. Ao Di performed comprehensively with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Lin Shuwei and Yang Jingmin each scored 18 points, Byron Mullens 17 points and Davis 10 points .

Iron Man Yang performed well on the offensive end, scoring 40 points and 7 rebounds, but still failed to lead the team to win.

(Reposted from Central News Agency/Responsible editor: Ye Ping)