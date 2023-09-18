Home » Pliskova’s tennis misery is at its peak!
Sports

Pliskova’s tennis misery is at its peak!

by admin

Tennis player Karolína Plíšková did not manage a three-set battle with Hailey Baptiste at the WTA 1000 elite category tournament in Guadalajara and was eliminated in the second round in Mexico. The thirty-one-year-old former world number one did not use a match point in the match and lost to an opponent ten years younger from the second hundred in the world ranking 6:7, 7:5, 6:7 after almost three hours. She also lost the second mutual match with the American, at the end of July she also lost the first round duel in Washington in three sets.

See also  What is he doing, the Ukrainian wondered. Sabalenková renounced Lukashenko before the battle with Muchová

You may also like

Kansas City Royals Star Catcher Salvador Pérez Placed...

«I will play against the team I support,...

O’Sullivan Clinches Fourth Consecutive Championship at Snooker Shanghai...

ÖSV technicians practice with the best

Former NFL Player Disappears after Mother Found Dead...

MLB Playoff Watch: Which contenders boast the best...

Perkins Lists Top 6 Western Conference Teams for...

The Baltimore Orioles Rise to Greatness Alongside the...

Crnogorcevic, forceful with Montse Tomé’s list: “This is...

Zhengzhou No. 18 Middle School Achieves Historical Breakthrough...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy