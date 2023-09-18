Pliskova’s tennis misery is at its peak!

Tennis player Karolína Plíšková did not manage a three-set battle with Hailey Baptiste at the WTA 1000 elite category tournament in Guadalajara and was eliminated in the second round in Mexico. The thirty-one-year-old former world number one did not use a match point in the match and lost to an opponent ten years younger from the second hundred in the world ranking 6:7, 7:5, 6:7 after almost three hours. She also lost the second mutual match with the American, at the end of July she also lost the first round duel in Washington in three sets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

