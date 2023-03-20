“Klokani” defeated Viktoria in the league after nine games and won in Pilsen after 14 games for the first time since October 1996. Bohemians in the top competition extended their unbeaten streak to four rounds and returned to fourth place by a score ahead of Slovácko, which, however, has a duel to spare.

The home team’s Matěj Vydra scored the first goal in the 27th minute, but Tomáš Chorý scored an own goal in the 53rd minute after a shot by Adam Kadlec, who was sent off in the 81st minute. However, the weakened visitors made a turnaround in four minutes thanks to a Daniel Köstl strike.

The Pilsen coaches made four changes in the starting line-up compared to the last lost match at Slavia. Pernica, Sýkora, Vlkanova and Vydra started from the beginning. Kalvach was absent due to a card penalty, Kopic and Mosquera were injured and Havel started on the bench. The place in the Bohemians goal was taken by Valeš instead of Jedlička, who is visiting Ďolíček from Viktoria and, according to the agreement between the clubs, could not start as well as midfielder Čermák.

Bohemians suffered a 0:6 debacle in Pilsen last season and equaled their highest defeat in a separate league, but today they kept pace with the favourites. The home team created their first big chance in the 15th minute. The otter in a good position did not burn the defensive block and the former player of the “Klokan” Květ missed from the stop.

The West Bohemians opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Bucha found a running Sýkor with a kick from the middle of the field, the Pilsen all-rounder moved the ball to Vydra, who scored his first competitive goal for Viktoria after the winter arrival. The 30-year-old striker scored in the Czech league for the first time since April 2010, when he was still playing for Ostrava. See also Scattered considerations on the NBA Trade Deadline — Sportellate.it

Bohemians entered the second half better. Köstl’s shot was blocked by goalkeeper Staněk, but after another corner, the guests were lucky to equalize. Kadlec’s shot was headed by Hejda to Choré, whose back the ball bounced into the net.

After an hour of play, Pilsen could take back the lead. Choré’s header bounced off the crossbar to the free Vydra, who unexpectedly shot over the goal line. Viktoria pressed into attack and Bohemians threatened from breaks. After two of them, Drchal missed the Pilsen goal.

The guests complicated the situation in the 81st minute, when Kadlec was sent off for a slide on the escaping Kliment. Despite the weakening, however, the people of Prague turned the result around in four minutes. In the penalty area, the ball fell to a free Köstl, who beat an uncertain Staňek from close range. The Bohemians defender scored the first goal of the league season.

In the set-up, Hejda could have secured at least a draw for Viktoria, but his header was saved by Valeš with an excellent save. Pilsen suffered their fourth defeat in the spring part of the league season, while they did not score only once in the fall.