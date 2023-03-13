Pilsen had to do without striker Hrabík, who received a two-match disciplinary penalty for a foul on Liberec’s Adam Najman in the third match on Saturday. After the duel, the West Bohemians decided to veto the head referee Hejduk and complained that Melancon’s tackle on Suchý was not punished and the whistle was blown for a prohibited clearance before Liberec’s goal to make it 2:1 in the final 3:1 win.

In the beginning, they played carefully and there were no chances. It wasn’t until a four-on-four game that the visiting Birner threatened, and immediately on the other side, Pour, whose shot from the left circle dropped the puck into the goal area, where it was deflected by Adam Najman. When Dvořák was sent off, the home team defended themselves, and Beránek, on the other hand, got into a good shooting position when weakened in a two-on-one situation.

At the turn of the first and second periods, Plzeň didn’t make the cut due to Kolmann’s penalty, but remained on the attack. Schleiss had the option. In the 25th minute, after Mertl’s throw from the goal post, Kváč was first helped by the left post, but a moment later Zámorský overcame it. His shot fell behind Kváča without a trace, although the goal was officially attributed to the shadowing Mertl.

Photo: Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK Petr Zámorský (front on the ice) and Tomáš Mertl receive congratulations from their teammates for scoring a 1:0 goal against Liberec.Photo : Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK

The White Tigers resisted Jelínek’s suspension and Jaroměřský’s penalty equalized in the middle of the second half by Flynn, who after an individual action shot through Pavlát between the concrete blocks from the left circle. In the 36th minute, Beránek had the opportunity to return the lead to Plzeň, but he did not beat the Liberec goalkeeper from the right circle. In the 46th minute, Melancon could have turned the situation around, who after being outnumbered by Šír got into a negative angle, but he threw the puck at Pavlát and Zámorský deflected it at the left post. Right after that, home team Adamec also had a chance. The White Tigers resisted Rychlovský’s penalty.

Pilsen defended itself while Holešinský was on the penalty bench, and Pavlát was not beaten by Rychlovský and especially in the 57th minute by Najman, whose attempt was saved by the home goalkeeper. In the set-up, Liberec first resisted when Bulíř was sent off, and after the power play, Suchý had a chance, but he did not overcome Kváča. During Frolík’s penalty, he already aimed exactly from the right circle of Pour and averted the end of the season for West Bohemia.

Photo: Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK Marek Baránek (left) from Pilsen and Oscar Flynn from Liberec exchange opinions.Photo : Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK