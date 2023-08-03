Plzeň misery in the end! The players are impetuous, they have to be able to make decisions, but they have quality, says the expert

Experts are shaking their heads, they expected Viktoria to turn into a goal machine under coach Koubek. The summer training hinted at that. “Going forward, there are interesting players in Viktorka. It’s also a lot about trust, the players are rotating a lot in the line-up now,” Horejš assesses the events at the Pilsen club, which has an interesting quartet of Chorý, Durosinmi, Kliment, Vydra at its disposal offensively.

Plzeň did not score a goal in Teplice, failed in the final in the second preliminary round of the Conference League against Kosovar Drita, and Viktoria Hradec Králové scored the only goal in the Fortuna League. She did not celebrate a win in a single match.

“They have to expect that they will play in full defense and they have to deal with that. The game must have templates and mechanisms for the last third of the pitch, players must be used to them. It must not end with one center after another flying into the goal. There must be more options to score a goal,” offers the view of the coach, who spent a few days on an internship at Bayern Munich in the summer and saw how the Bavarian giant hones this very phase of the game.

Horejš certainly does not want to advise anyone how the composition of the Pilsen offensive line should look like. “The coach must see that, he is with the players in training every day. The competition is great in Pilsen, as is the quality. You need to keep working and it will bring results. In my opinion, Plzeň will be able to retaliate now and will be able to assert themselves with shots,” he thinks.

When the moderator Aleš Svoboda from O2 TV was interested in how to proceed in such a situation and wake up the struggling attack, Horejš just smiled. “I had the advantage that I didn’t have as many options as to who to put in the attack,” he explains that in České Budějovice, even in the last time in Jablonec, there was not as much competition for point players as in Pilsen.

“It’s about confidence, the player has to feel it. And it’s also after luck. The players in Pilsen have quality, but when I saw the match against Hradec and the cup match, they were hasty at the end and should have handled it better. But it will definitely come with time, and those players with their quality will be able to push through,” believes Horejš.

