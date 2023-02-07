Witticisms uttered while speaking of an investigation into Juventus which he had just asked to be closed. This is the fragment of the video of a conference, which went viral on social media, in which Ciro Santoriello, one of the three prosecutors of the Turin prosecutor’s office in the capital gains trial of the Juventus club, proclaims himself a Napoli fan and “anti-Juventino”.

The offending video

The episode dates back to 2019. In the full video, according to ANSA, Santoriello was explaining the reasons why he had exonerated the Juve management at the end of that investigation.

Anger among Juventus fans over the video with one of the prosecutors in the Prisma investigation into Juventus’ financial statements, who jokes about his anti-Juventinity at a public conference. The episode would date back to a meeting in 2019two years before the opening of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office, at the meeting “The organizational model and football clubs. The prevention of offenses between criminal and sports justice”, but the magistrate’s fan-like jokes raised a sea of controversy.

The words of the prosecutor

“I admit it – says Santoriello in the video, questioned by a lawyer next to him at the speakers’ table – I’m a huge fan of Napoli and I hate Juventus. As a fan Napoli is important, as a prosecutor I’m obviously an anti-Juventus fan against thefts in the field, and I had to write filings“.

The answer of the minister of sport

“I have seen, listened to and reported, in compliance with the roles, for the appropriate checks and evaluations. For now, I think it is correct that I stop here”. So on his twitter profile the minister of sport and young people, Andrea Abodiabout the video in which one of the prosecutors involved in the Prisma investigation into Juventus’ financial statements, Ciro Santoriello, talks about his anti-Juventinity at a public conference.