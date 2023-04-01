Attempting to put a point on the outcome of the Pnrr process is up to Paul Gentiloni. The former prime minister and current EU commissioner for the economy circumscribes the alarm of the last few hours and explains “I’m optimistic” and “I’m not worried at all about the disbursement requested at the end of December, I think the points that are still to be clarified will be clarified and I see great goodwill on the part of the Government”. In short, Gentiloni does not consider the arrival of the 19 billion euros of the third installment of the national recovery and resilience plan at risk. So much so as to add a consideration which in part clarifies the dynamics between the Italian government and the EU commission. The “success” of the Pnrr “is a common goal” of Rome and Brussels, notes Gentiloni, who, speaking on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Workshop, adds: “The point we all know is that absorbing such enormous resources is not easy in Italy and therefore, as the plan progresses, the road becomes more demanding but also more decisive from an economic point of view”.

The hypothesis of a remodulation of the Pnrr A further aspect highlighted by Gentiloni concerns the hypothesis of a remodulation of the Pnrr, moving its deadline beyond 2026. "There is certainly a margin" for renegotiating the terms of the Pnrr, and "when the amendment proposals arrive from the Italian side, the Commission is ready to examine them with the utmost cooperation and flexibility. We have already approved – he recalls – the revision of plans for Luxembourg, Germany and Finland, naturally these were plans in relation to the economy of these less important countries than Italy's plan could be».

The growth of the Italian economy will be higher than estimates The Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, also intervenes from Cernobbio to signal that in 2023 the growth of the Italian economy will be higher than the estimate of 0.6% and to reaffirm the executive's commitment to the Plan. "The implementation of the Pnrr is the government's priority, however I agree on the need to carry out an analysis which – says Giorgetti – allows us to have a precise picture of the overall feasibility of the interventions envisaged to improve, as far as possible, the most problematic aspects and in the case to review the initial plans». The Economy Minister is keen to say: "I've been observing controversies these days that don't make any sense." Then he anticipates the executive's moves: "A measure is being evaluated to improve the organization of the Public Administration, whose bureaucratic structure was probably not and is not capable of supporting this type of demand shock (related to the Pnrr, ed )". Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, is more pragmatic, underlining that some projects of the Pnrr «are unrealistic and for this reason our attempt to dialogue with the Commission is underway to shift resources to projects that are really necessary and ready for construction in time, to better reshape the Pnrr resources, those of the power Eu ". The Ministry of Infrastructure led by Matteo Salvini is also giving a signal. «In January there were over 11,000 requests to deal with the increase in the costs of public works. From January to today, thanks to a streamlining of procedures, more than 5 thousand have been processed – explains a note – of which a thousand related to completely satisfied Pnrr interventions ».