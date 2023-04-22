Pnrr, the EU excludes the stadiums of Florence and Venezia-breaking latest news

Â«The interventions of the Bosco dello Sport in Venice and the Franchi stadium in Florence they cannot be accounted for at the value of the Pnrr resources. The services of the Commission, in fact, following a further detailed investigation, confirmed the non-eligibility of both interventions within the context of the Integrated Urban Plans (PUI) of the respective metropolitan cities». So in notes the Minister for European Affairsthe South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr Raffaele Fitto.

Brussels had already made reservations on the fact that the two projects could fall within the regulatory “perimeter” of the Pnrr. Â«The government – recalls Fitto – on April 4 convened the mayors of the metropolitan cities of Venice and Florence, in order to acquire every useful element to overcome the critical issues reported. Elements then sent to the Commission and the subject of two further technical meetings. Yesterday evening the services of the European Commission, while appreciating the government’s effort, confirmed the ineligibility of the interventions of the Florence Stadium and the Bosco dello Sport in Venice».

The Commission then asked the government to adopt the necessary documents to formalize what was communicated, for finalize the positive verification of all targets as at 31 December 2022necessary for the release of the third installment of 19 billion euro. In the next few days, the government “will verify and activate any necessary action to ensure the timely release of the installment”, assures the minister.

The plan envisaged financing the two projects with 55 million European funds out of 200 (Florence) and 93 out of 300 (Venice). But it had long since been understood that the restyling of the two plants would have been a sort of "trading currency" between Rome and Brussels to make it easier to release the third installment of 19 billion funds from the Pnrr.

The EU has objected to both projects could not be defined as “urban redevelopment”. In fact, the Municipality of Venice planned to build from scratch a citadel of sport in an area close to the Marco Polo airport. Florence had instead asked to renovate the old Â«Artemio FranchiÂ» stadium (which is also listed as an architectural asset)while renovating the entire Campo di Marte area.