Pochettino is to take over the Chelsea players after an unsuccessful season

Chelsea finished twelfth in the Premier League season and will be trophyless next season. Three coaches took turns on her bench. In September, the club’s management dismissed Thomas Tuchel, and for seven months the “Blues” were led by Graham Potter, who was replaced by club legend Frank Lampard at the end of the season in April with a pre-determined mandate until the end of the season.
Pochettino already worked in London, in 2014-2019 he led rival Tottenham, with whom he advanced to the final of the Champions League, among other things. He has been out of action since last summer, when he ended up on the Paris Saint-Germain bench after a year and a half.