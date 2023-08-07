Podemos launches an ERE to fire more than half of its staff after the debacle of the last elections

Madrid

The party faces a “profound reorganization” and plans to close nine federations after the 90% drop in income at the regional level

We can open an Employment Regulation File (ERE) which will imply the dismissal of more than half of the workforce and the closure of nine federations after the bad results of May 28, where it became testimonial and disappeared from the map in five communities. The party justifies this restructuring by a sharp drop in income, which stands at 90% at the regional level and 70% at the state level, by obtaining five deputies in the general elections on July 23 within the Sumar coalition, which achieved a total of 31 seats.

The formation has sent a letter to the affected workers -from the central organization and from nine federations- announcing a “profound reorganization in all areas to adapt to the decrease in resources” after the results of the last electoral cycle, with “the decrease in deputies” and “the disappearance, total or partial income” in these nine territories. A “new scenario” justifies the formation, which needs important readjustments to maintain the “firm objective of ensuring the political action of Podemos and guaranteeing the advancement of transformative policies.”

The affected territories

The federations that will suffer the dismissals are Aragon, Asturias, baleares, Canary Islands, cantabria, Castilla la Mancha, Madrid, Valencian Community y Galiciawhere it is anticipated “termination of contracts and closure of workplaces“, according to the formation in the letter, to which El Periódico de España, from the Prensa Ibérica group, has had access.

The wave of layoffs will also affect workers in the state level organizationwhere it will occur “a downsizing” that will affect more than 10% of the workers, the minimum threshold for which it is mandatory to start a labor procedure of these characteristics.

Of the 106 workers affected, it is taken for granted departure of at least 45 from the territories. Podemos forecast is to dismiss all employees of the nine affected federations: 5 in Aragon, 7 in Asturias, 8 in the Balearic Islands, 6 in the Canary Islands, 4 in Castilla-La Mancha, 1 in Cantabria, 3 in Galicia, 4 in the Community of Madrid and 7 in the Valencian Community.

The figure could be similar in the case of the party at the central level, taking into account that it foresees a 70% revenue reduction in this area. A percentage that, if materialized in layoffs, would lead to the departure of 43 workers out of the 61 currently in the state organization. This figure must be specified in the negotiations that are now being opened between the Secretary of Organization of Lilith Verstrynge and the workers, where alternative ways to dismissal could also be addressed, such as the reduction of hours of a part of the workforce.

objective reasons

“The income forecasts for the next electoral cycle are estimated, at first and after having made an initial assessment of the situation, at almost 70% less in State and in an approximate average of 90% less in the affected territories” , justifies Podemos in writing. In this sense, the organization points out that “this reduction in income entails the unavoidable need to adapt expenses to them of all kinds, including labor, which in the case of the affected territories will imply the termination of contracts and the closure of work centers, and in State, a reduction in the workforce.

“We deeply regret having to initiate an employment regulation file procedure for economic, technical and organizational reasons, as a result of the results obtained,” says the letter from Podemos to its workers

So, the nine affected federations they will no longer have workers and will be reduced to the symbolic, being limited to their political representatives, if they have any, and without in any case receiving income from the party. “For the above -continues the formation- we are deeply sorry have to start a regulation file procedure of employment by economic, technical and organizational reasons, based on the results obtained.

Podemos alludes in this collective dismissal process to three of the four objective causes that justify its application. Now, you will have to negotiate how many people you will finally affect and the conditions of the layoffs, with a minimum compensation of 20 days per year workedcorresponding to the objective dismissal that was regulated in the labor reform approved by the PP in 2012.

The map

28M We can lost more than two-thirds of his reps regional governments -from 47 deputies to 15- and disappeared in the parliaments of five of the 12 communities where there were elections (Madrid, Valencia, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and Cantabria). In all these territories the organization will be dismantled. they join Aragon y baleareswhere they went from governing to having only one deputy, Asturiaswhere results worsened, and Galiciawho did not attend the regional elections but where he had already been left without representation in the 2020 early elections.

The decision to close two federations of special weight such as Madrid -where its general secretary jesus saints He does hold an institutional position as deputy mayor of Alcorcón- and the Valencian Community, until now considered the jewel in the crown within Podemos, which was part of the Govern del Botànic during the last two legislatures and had the vice presidency of Housing, held by Hector Illuecawho left politics after the debacle.

Of the 12 territories that participated in the regional elections, the only ones that they will not be affected by the ERE They are the four who saved the furniture on 28M: Navarrawhere Podemos went from two to three deputies, Estremadura, The Rioja y Murciawho managed to revalidate the seats obtained in 2019.

In addition, the federations of Basque Country, Castile and Leon, Andalusia y Catalonia, which did not celebrate autonomic in May. Although Galicia there were also no, the bad results obtained at the municipal level allow Podemos to close the faucet of resources to one of the federations that has most explicitly supported Yolanda Díaz.

Trading opening

The letter from Podemos, sent on July 25, two days after the general elections, is the advance notice of the ERE and supposes the first mandatory step to start this type of procedure. In this communication, the party summons all the territories to elect the representatives that will be integrated into the Negotiating Commission in charge of sitting down with the Secretary of State Organization to address the terms of the outputs. As of today, only Valencia and Asturias have worker representation, in addition to the Works council at the state level. The rest of the federations may designate their representation or delegate it to this committee.

The term to choose representation ends this wednesday august 9. From that date the commission will be set and Podemos will begin the consultation periodthe next mandatory phase of the Employment Regulation File, which legally has a maximum duration of 30 days.

After the established term, Podemos must communicate the result of the negotiations to the labor authority and formally request the start of the ERE together with an explanatory report that justifies the objective causes of the reorganization, in addition to the number of workers laid off. The Labor Authority, under the Ministry of Labor of Yolanda Díaz, will have 15 calendar days from the receipt of this communication to estimate or reject the request. Once the go-ahead is received, Podemos must individually notify each of the affected workers of the outcome.

