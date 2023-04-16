Podemos raises the 28-M as a platform to confront Yolanda Díaz: “We are different”

The party calls for unity while maintaining veiled reproaches to the leader of Sumar

Podemos raises the 28M campaign as a springboard for negotiations with Yolanda Diaz. The match of Ione Herb this Saturday gave the go-ahead to the electoral race in his Spring Partywhere the presence of their regional candidates did not prevent a national key speechtaking positions against Sumar and marking distances with the project.

The main leaders of Podemos they made an effort to differentiate themselves from Díaz. If a few months ago they reduced the differences to questions of style and strategy, the party is now going one step further. “Podemos is very different from Sumar”, decreed Irene Montero from Zaragoza, in a candidate’s speech with a markedly rallying tone.

The Minister for Equality closed the central act by claiming the party as an essential actor and an “engine” for social progress. training has gone hardening the speech towards the second vice president in recent times, and what they used to try to reduce to different political styles, with Yolanda Díaz asking to lower the decibels while Podemos uses noise as a pressure lever, it already transcends the field of forms. The formerly strategic difference has become a difficultly surmountable pitfall between both factions of United We Can.

“A broken deal”

The training now delves into the existing gap with Yolanda Díaz, whom they accuse of joining the interests of the PSOE and colluding with the “corrupt pact” with the media powers, as Pablo Iglesias described it this Saturday, who also emerged as one of the main protagonists in the great purple party . The former Vice President of Government and spiritual leader of Podemos he slipped the involvement of Díaz in “the umpteenth attempt to kill Podemos”.

According to his thesis, the formation “says everything that is forbidden to say on almost all televisions.”Do you not realize that there is a corrupt pact? If you want to continue having a voice in that gathering, these are the rules that you have to comply with,” continued Iglesias, who on previous occasions has already accused the leader of Sumar of seeking the approval of the media in exchange for political resignations.

Iglesias, presented as “director of Canal Red” and president of the foundation of Podemos, República y Democracia, praised the position of the purple ministers towards NATO and the war in Ukraine, two issues turned into battering rams against Yolanda Díaz and Izquierda Unida. “Certain things become important when they are said within the Government”, warned the leader. “That a minister of the European Union says that European interests have to be defended by Europeans and not by an organization at the service of the United States is important”, praised Iglesias, who wanted to highlight the difference between his party and the rest of the space actors. “Y We can say things when it’s uncomfortable to say them”.

The “endurance”

In the same sense, Ione Belarra spoke, who tried to distinguish Podemos from the rest of the actors. “They want us to be the left like before, relegated to a corner of the board, an ornament of the PSOE, with no ability to influence politics,” decreed the party’s general secretary, referring to Yolanda Díaz and Izquierda Unida. the different styles

The start of the pre-campaign of Podemos for May 28 also had the intervention of some regional candidates, although the slogan of the leadership to their own was in a purely national key, valuing the resistance and “endurance” of the party against to the pressures, compared to the warmth of the rest of the space. “They fear us because nobody knows how to withstand the pressure like the people of Podemos”, Belarra harangued the more than 2,000 attendees of the rally.Unity and reproaches

The word “unity” came out in the speeches of Montero and Iglesias as a petition launched into the air, without the rest of the arguments accompanying the petition. The veiled reproaches and references more or less direct to Díaz truffled both interventions. Iglesias was sympathetic to the “hurt” militants who “demand respect” when “they insult you, belittle you.” The leader called to “continue to lend a hand despite the insults, neglect and contempt.” And he continued: “Because there is something more important than the dignity of all this militancy: to continue transforming this country”.

In the same sense were the words of Montero, who offered to “contribute our ability to be the engine of these transformations in a collective project.” The Minister for Equality also defended “unity”, but with a basic message: the agreement with Sumar It will only come if the party has secured its leadership and ability to influence. Some of what we can already try to make a flag.