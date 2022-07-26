MAZZE

An extraordinary feat. This is how we can describe the third place overall, out of twenty-six starters, of the 37-year-old Canavese MTB rider Antonio Fabrizio Crisafi, owner of a farm in Mazzé, in the race from Cape North to Tarifa (Spain).

Starting Tuesday 21 June at 00.01 from North Cape (Norway), the northernmost place in Europe, Crisafi in total autonomy, after twenty-eight days arrived in Tarifa, the southernmost town in Europe, in Spain a few steps from the strait of Gibraltar: seven thousand four hundred kilometers traveled, eighty thousand meters in altitude, two hundred and sixty-five km traveled per day and fifteen countries crossed: Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Italy, France, Andorra and Spain.

«I decided to take part in this endurance race, the North Cape-Tarifa because I wanted to test my physical, but above all mental, abilities. Being able to do this route, in absolute solitude, respecting all the rules set by the organizers, such as following a predetermined route daily between asphalt and dirt roads and sending selfies once you have reached certain points as a tangible proof of travel, it was absolutely not easy – says Crisafi -. Even the environment that I found along the way was not always the best: in Finland there were many forests and woods and very few refreshment points, plus if I had problems with the road bicycle, I had to get out of the way and try to solve alone the problem. Then in Estonia, not finding places to stay, I slept on a bench – explains Crisafi -. Another aspect that conditioned my route was the climatic factor: I started with one or two degrees in the North Cape, reaching the forty-nine of Tarifa and during the trip I also found rain. I pedaled fifteen to eighteen hours a day – explains Crisafi – I encountered the most difficult points in the Alps and the Pyrenees. The highest point on the route was in the Sierra Nevada, at Pico de Veleta, 3,400 meters above sea level ».

The rider of the Canavese Mtb Crisafi already has in mind what the next expedition will be: to run in another continent, different from the European one, and continue to keep the colors of the Canavese high. –