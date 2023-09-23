PODONE SKY TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

The record to be beaten is that of the Piedmontese Cristian Minoggio: 2h24′ to cover the 25 km and 1850 meters of positive altitude difference of the Classic route. In the women’s competition, however, the winner was Marina Cugnetto from Valle d’Aosta (3h3′), confirming her presence also in the edition which will be staged on October 1st.

NEWS AND PRIZES

The novelty of this year, already announced, is the twinning with Maddalena Urban Trail (Brescia) of 19/11 in Brescia. Those who participate in the 25km of Podone (Classic) have a 10 euro discount on registration for the same distance as the MUT. Furthermore, also for 2023, the race pack will be enriched by the traditional collector’s t-shirt: one of the strengths and peculiarities of this race, in addition to the very rich final third time, which will also be held this year at the GAN headquarters where the awards will take place. For 2023 the t-shirt that all athletes will collect together with the race pack will be personalized by Gianni Bergamelli. Finally, it is impossible not to mention the prizes in vouchers up for grabs for the first three men and three women to cross the finish line of the 25km, the trophy in memory of our friends Bonifacio and Pasquale Bergamelli (donated by the Bergamelli families) which will be given to the first man and to the first woman of the 25km (and no longer to the first or first Nembrese, as in previous editions). A special recognition, offered by the technical sponsor KOO Eyewear, will also be awarded to the first person (man or woman) to pass through the GPM Monte Podona.

TRACED

16 km and 1000 meters D+

25 km and 1850 meters D+

Registrations are open (until September 27th) on https://www.picosport.net/

