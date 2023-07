Wout Poels won the 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday. After 180 kilometers from Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, the 35-year-old Dutchman prevailed ahead of Wout van Aert from Belgium and Mathieu Burgaudeau from France. In the overall standings, Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) stays ahead of Tadej Pogacar (SLO), the leader withstood the attacks of the pursuer in the end. Felix Gall finished 26th after problems with his bike and is now 11th overall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook