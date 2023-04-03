Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) has won the 107th Tour of Flanders (Ronde van Vlaanderen). The Slovenian won on Sunday after 273.4 kilometers from Bruges to Oudenaarde after an impressive performance on his own, about a minute ahead of last year’s winner Mathieu van der Poel (NED/Alpecin) and the Danish former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek), while Belgian co-favorite Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) had to make do with fourth place. In addition to Pogacar, serious falls shaped the race.

