Home Sports Pogacar and falls characterize Tour of Flanders
Sports

Pogacar and falls characterize Tour of Flanders

by admin
Pogacar and falls characterize Tour of Flanders

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) has won the 107th Tour of Flanders (Ronde van Vlaanderen). The Slovenian won on Sunday after 273.4 kilometers from Bruges to Oudenaarde after an impressive performance on his own, about a minute ahead of last year’s winner Mathieu van der Poel (NED/Alpecin) and the Danish former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek), while Belgian co-favorite Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) had to make do with fourth place. In addition to Pogacar, serious falls shaped the race.

Read more …

See also  For Nadal 14th final in Paris Zverev goes out on crutches

You may also like

Cycle paths in Milan, the Naviglio di Bereguardo...

Defender Zámorský extended his contract with Pilsen by...

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

The 7-member working group of the General Administration...

The mistakes of Napoli, the merits of Milan:...

Lega Serie A and Socios.com launch a new...

The cross-time and space linkage of the two...

Spreading idiocy! The head of Russian fencing leaned...

PS5: the owner of the Euromediashop scam site...

Football: Tuchel still sees “a lot of room...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy