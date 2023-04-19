Pogacar and Vollering win Fleche Wallone

With great routine, Tadej Pogacar also won the spring classic Fleche Wallonne for the first time on Thursday. At the finish of the race from Herve over 194.3 km to Mur de Huy, the Slovenian prevailed after 4:27:53 hours in front of Denmark’s Matthias Skjelmose (Trek) and Spaniard Mikel Landa (Bahrain). The two-time Tour de France winner has now won three races in a row.

APA/AFP/Belga/Dirk Waem



“I gave everything in the (last, note) climb. The team did a great job today,” said Pogacar after his 58th career win. The 24-year-old had previously won the Tour of Flanders and the Amstel Gold Race. Already on Sunday he is back at the start as a favorite in Liège – Bastogne – Liège. Pogacar could achieve the Ardennes triple with a win as only the third driver. But there he has to deal with world champion and last year’s winner Remco Evenepoel.

Pogacar’s UAE teammate Felix Großschartner was also happy, reaching the finish just under seven minutes behind. Tobias Bayer (Deceuninck) and Patrick Gamper (Bora) also put themselves at the service of their teams.

Vollering in women ahead

In the women’s race, Demi Vollering from Team SD Worx won the 26th Fleche Wallonne. After 127.3 kilometers on Wednesday, the Dutchwoman was five seconds ahead of the German Liane Lippert. The Italian Gaia Realini was third (+0:07). Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel Premier Tech Roland) finished 71st, 4:34 minutes behind.