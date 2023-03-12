The twenty-four-year-old Pogačar, instead of defending his lead at the head of the standings, demonstrated his superiority with a solo escape. From the leading group, the leader of the UAE Team Emirates ran 18 km from the finish line and after 118 km won the Promenade de Anglais in Nice by 33 seconds ahead of Vingegaard, who beat home David Gaudu in a sprint for second place. In the overall results, the order between the two was reversed, with the French cyclist finishing second, 53 seconds behind Pogačar.

“I have never raced Paris-Nice, but I always dreamed of winning here one day,” Pogačar, who won the Tirreno-Adriatico race in the past two years, said in a TV interview. He dominated both famous spring stage races as the seventh cyclist in history. “Attack is the best defense. I know the roads here very well from training, so I knew where to attack,” added the Slovenian, who won three stages at the 81st Race for the Sun. In total, he already has nine wins this year.

Vingegaard lost 1:39 minutes to Pogačar, but he is not panicking 16 weeks before the start of his defense at the Tour de France in Bilbao. “I still have to improve this season, but this race was not my main goal. There is still time, this was not the Tour,” said the Danish cyclist of the Jumbo-Visma team.

Twenty-year-old newcomer to the WorldTour, Pavel Bittner from the DSM stable, took the overall 101st position.