Pogačar expects to ride the Tour de France with a brace on his broken wrist

Following his injury and surgery in April, the UAE Team Emirates doctor said Pogačar would have six weeks to recover. The 24-year-old rider admitted that he was in a hurry to get back on the bike.

“I was a bit stupid. I didn’t listen to the doctor and jumped back on the bike. I pushed the team so I could ride. I knew I couldn’t put too much weight on that arm,” Pogačar said, according to Reuters.

He wears a light cast due to a broken navicular bone. “I can put it on and take it off. I have several types of casts. One for the bike, one for normal life and one for the end of the treatment. We’ll see if I can start putting more pressure on the arm. I might still need some kind of soft brace for a little more support at the Tour. Hopefully I will get the necessary mobility before the Tour to be able to get off the saddle and sprint,” said the Slovenian cyclist, who won the Tour in 2020 and 2021. Last year, he was beaten by Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard.

Before Pogačar got injured, he was having an extremely successful spring. He won, among others, stage races Around Andalusia and Paris-Nice, the monument Around Flanders and the classic Amstel Gold Race.