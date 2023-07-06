Pogačar in crisis? Never give up, warns Vingegaard. The defending champion on the Tour showed strength

Such a picture has not been seen many times during their three-year rivalry at the Tour de France. Jonas Vingegaard jumped out of the saddle, mounted overwhelmingly and just looked back where his main rival Tadej Pogačar was left hanging. The Slovenian didn’t even try to react. The first real test of this year’s strength was clear for the Danish defender of the overall championship. “The lead over Pogačar is promising, but Tadej never gives up. The Tour is still really long,” warned Vingegaard.

