Home » Pogačar in crisis? Never give up, warns Vingegaard. The defending champion on the Tour showed strength
Sports

Pogačar in crisis? Never give up, warns Vingegaard. The defending champion on the Tour showed strength

by admin

Such a picture has not been seen many times during their three-year rivalry at the Tour de France. Jonas Vingegaard jumped out of the saddle, mounted overwhelmingly and just looked back where his main rival Tadej Pogačar was left hanging. The Slovenian didn’t even try to react. The first real test of this year’s strength was clear for the Danish defender of the overall championship. “The lead over Pogačar is promising, but Tadej never gives up. The Tour is still really long,” warned Vingegaard.

See also  Pirlo dispels fear: "Juve-Napoli is not decisive, I feel everyone's trust"

You may also like

Summer Fun: Encouraging Children’s Physical Exercise for a...

Hannah Dingley: Female football boss hopes to inspire...

England and Spain in the final of the...

Emmanuel Díaz Leal Opens Up About Recovery and...

World Para-Athletics Championships: Funmi Oduwaiye aims for GB...

Creating Colors: A Comprehensive Study of Chinese Traditional...

Damian Lillard, Miami offers don’t impress Portland

Milan, Morata is more than an idea

Summer Vacation: Encouraging Children to Stay Active and...

Swiatek and Djokovic easily in round three

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy