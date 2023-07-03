Home » Pogačar laughed at his opponent, who angrily flew around. For now, the Dutch powerhouse is a step back
Pogačar laughed at his opponent, who angrily flew around. For now, the Dutch powerhouse is a step back

The two teams competing for overall victory at the Tour de France are in quite different moods so far. In the first two hilly stages in the Basque Country, Tadej Pogačar dispelled doubts as to whether he will be significantly limited by a broken wrist in April, and his partner from the UAE Team Emirates, Adam Yates, dominated the first stage and wears the yellow jersey. On the contrary, the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma is losing slightly so far. Jonas Vingegaard does not collect bonus seconds and Van Aert was really upset by the second place in Sunday’s stage.

