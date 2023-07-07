Pogacar strikes at first mountain arrival

On the sixth stage of the Tour de France, which led over 145 kilometers from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque over the Col du Tourmalet, Tadej Pogacar prevailed against Jonas Vingegaard in the favorite duel on Thursday. After the first climb, the Dane took over the yellow jersey in second place, but the Slovenian reduced his gap. Felix Gall had to give back the mountain jersey after one day.

