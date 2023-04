The 24-year-old Slovenian manages a successful solo escape on the way to Oudenaarde. Stefan Küng achieved sixth place thanks to clever tactics.

Nothing can be done against him: Tadej Pogacar impresses at the Tour of Flanders. Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP

Not only his many victories make the observers of cycling increasingly perplexed. Added to this is that boyish ease with which Tadej Pogacar tends to appear, as if he were at the village fair.