Pogačar’s hardest defeat. I’m dead, he said into the radio, giving up on the dream of the yellow jersey

He had never experienced such a bad day. The day before yesterday, only ten seconds separated the two best men of this year’s Tour de France. But after an unprecedented crisis in the royal 17th stage, Tadej Pogačar loses over seven and a half minutes to Jonas Vingegaard. “I have no idea what happened. One of the worst days on the bike in my life,” described the devastated Slovenian. He himself already knows that the dream of a third overall triumph at the Old Lady has vanished before his eyes.

