According to France Press, which cites judicial sources, Mathias, elder brother of the Juve midfielder, has returned to prison after the judge’s decision linked to the alleged extortion against Paul

A breakthrough in the case of Mathias Pogba, 32-year-old older brother of Paul, Juventus midfielder who, according to reports from France Presse, citing judicial sources, would have been jailed together with 4 other people for the alleged extortion affair against Paul. Paul Pogba’s older brother, 32-year-old Mathias, had already spent a night in jail, but was later released. Late yesterday evening he would have been jailed after the hearing held in front of the judge of freedoms and detentions. Mathias Pogba’s lawyer immediately announced that he will contest this decision, which comes following the complaint presented in recent weeks by Paul who denounced an attempt to extort himself by criminals linked to his brother.

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 01:11)

