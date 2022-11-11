Home Sports Pogba: “God had other plans for me: I will support my country from afar”
The Octopus on Instagram made his closeness to his team mates felt, but he didn’t take into account the reactions … that’s why

“God had other plans for me: I will support my team, my nation, my country from far away, but my heart is with them! I wish the best to all the selected players”: Paul Pogba entrusts Instagram a brief thought after the failure of France to call for the World Cup in Qatar.

The injury

The Juventus midfielder was unable to recover from his knee injury and is now continuing his rehabilitation to be available in January 2023, when the Serie A championship resumes. cause of the after-effects of the meniscus injury remedied in the summer and then cured through surgery.

Reactions

The message posted on Instagram by the Octopus provoked reactions from both the French fans and the Juventus fans: the former accused him of the use of English in the post, the others blame him for the delayed return, questioning him that the change of plans is attributable to God …

