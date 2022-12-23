Mathias had been imprisoned since 17 September in the Paris prison of Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis) as part of the investigation into the kidnapping and extortion of the Juventus footballer
Mathias Pogba has been released from prison: the 32-year-old brother of the Juventus midfielder had been imprisoned since 17 September in the Parisian prison of Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis) as part of the investigation into the kidnapping and extortion of the Juventus player. Last March, the player was kidnapped and threatened with weapons to pay 13 million euros to a gang that included his old friends. Mathias is also allegedly involved in that episode and in the subsequent further threats, accused of extortion and criminal association. The Octopus’ brother had presented an application for release which was accepted just as Christmas was approaching, after the previous denials.
According to reports from Le Parisien, Pogba’s brother was banned from leaving the territory, from using social media and from “contacting his mother and brother Paul, as well as the protagonists of the case”. That is, the other four arrested who remain in the cell. Mathias was not involved in the kidnapping of his brother but in the dissemination of a subsequent video which revealed the story of the kidnapping and which according to the investigators was part of the pressure to push his brother to pay.
