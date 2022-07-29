From California to Texas, round trip: in the middle the match against Barcelona at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. However, Paul Pogba did not get on the Juventus flight, who remained in Los Angeles to undergo an orthopedic consultation after radiological examinations that revealed a lesion to the right lateral meniscus.

The event is clearly fortuitous, unrelated to the clinical history of the French midfielder, however it becomes natural to reflect on the many absences due to injury in the last three seasons for a total of 439 days. Once the desirability of surgery has been confirmed, it remains to be established where to carry it out and which surgical team to rely on, but not before having made a specialist visit also in Europe.

Only after meniscectomy, recovery times can be established in a non-approximate manner, depending on the size of the broken fragment: however, in the most optimistic forecasts, no less than a month, in addition to which a couple of weeks of reactivation must be considered.

The risk of starting the season without the quality of the world champion disrupts Massimiliano Allegri’s plans, even if the stop of the championship, scheduled for September for the Nations League, could reduce the number of missed matches.

Obviously, in the event of a long prognosis, Juventus will rethink the market strategies, but at the moment there are no immediate effects and the Leandro Paredes operation, connected well before Pogba stopped in training for a sudden pain in the knee, goes ahead independently. . The Argentine adheres perfectly to the identikit of the director who is missing from Juventus and the acceleration of the last few hours does not depend on Pogba’s crack. but from parallel sales in the department, so as to avoid crowding and finance the operation with the PSG.

Yesterday the cumbersome engagement of Aaron Ramsey was removed from the balance sheet, with whom an agreement was reached for the termination of the contract, and in these hours we are working hard to perfect the sale of Arthur, a stranger to the plans, in the balance between Valencia and Arsenal, teams attracted by his qualities but held back by the salary he receives. –