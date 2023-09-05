Home » Pogba, injury in Empoli-Juventus: exams are awaited. The news
Pogba, injury in Empoli-Juventus: exams are awaited. The news

There is still no peace for Paul Pogba. One more injury for the midfielder Juventuswho in the match againstEmpoli he had entered the field well and had also scored with a nice right-footed volley, before having the goal disallowed due to an offside starting position by Vlahovic. In the final raceafter a midfield tackle, the Frenchman he heard pulling behind the thigh and immediately realized the problem. At the end of the game, when all his teammates went to celebrate under the sector occupied by Juventus fans, Pogba went straight to the locker room together with the team doctor and, while the Juve curve cheered him, he greeted but he didn’t have a serene face.

Another relapse is feared

The moment for Pogba is very delicate. The midfielder realizes what he has been going through in recent years and what probably happened to him today too. While awaiting the instrumental exams, the fear for Juventus is that there may be a muscle problem: it would be the umpteenth relapse.

Allegri: “Let’s wait for the exams”

He also spoke about Pogba’s problem Massimiliano Allegri in the post match: “Now we don’t know anything – explained the Juve coach to Sky Sport -, she felt a twinge in the back and we’ll see tomorrow or the day after the results of the exams. He’s sorry because he had done a good half hour on entering, with quality”.

