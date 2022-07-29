The midfielder returns to Italy to decide what to do with Juventus Two intervention options on the meniscus, but fears a 5-month stop

SENT TO DALLAS

Pogba has left California and the only certain route is that of returning to Italy, everything else is to be defined and it is not at all easy to do. There will be other consultations and above all other thoughts, many, because the meniscus injury of the right knee can be treated in different ways with different recovery times and both the player and Juventus will have to understand together which is the best way.

There are several options, one, in particular, conservative, the meniscectomy which leads to a stop of about two months and a more invasive one that would solve the problem permanently with a much slower recovery time, about five months. Only hypothesis in front of a delicate problem that will be addressed in the coming days and that inevitably collides with a specific date: in the autumn, around the corner, there is the World Cup and it is natural that Pogba wants to play them and that he would prefer to opt for a solution that allows it.

Certainly the hypothesis of an immediate operation in Los Angeles has faded in the face of these uncertainties and the need for further investigations. The Santa Monaco specialist indicated the choice that leads to the five months off as the most useful and in the face of a drastic scenario, it was preferred to wait for other evaluations.

In any case, Pogba will lose several games and no one guarantees him to return to the form he would need for Qatar even by focusing on the shortest route but it is logical that he is led to discard the other one. Not exactly the beginning dreamed of and above all a mockery: Dybala leaves due to constant physical problems and Pogba, as soon as he returns, turns into doubt.

It also weighs the fundamental role that Pogba had in world champion France, in 2018, the year in which he was all dab and snapchat, at the best not only of his football but of his way of being. He returned to Juve to feel so, serene, a state of mind that had been lost at Manchester.

In England they nicknamed him “Pogback”, like the one who returns continuously with the promise of being worth the name, the contract, the talent that has always been recognized and that too many times he has not been able to bring into play. A promise repeatedly betrayed. Pogba wanted to start over at Juve to feel good and now the injury keeps him away from the serenity he was chasing.

The Frenchman stands at a crossroads that brings him back to his worst nightmare, the continuous dualism between extraordinary technical skills and yield that does not follow them at all. A rollercoaster career difficult to interpret and a World Cup that seemed to have solved it. But no, other ups and downs, doubts and criticisms. Juve is his safe haven. Today he is on the team he wants and he has to figure out how long to stay away. Reconcile his wishes with those of those who have invested a lot to put him at the center of a project that can even resist a return in 2023, not a presence in fits and starts. –

