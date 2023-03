315 days after the summer injury, Paul Pogba made his “new” debut in the black and white shirt 2,481 days after his last time at the Stadium. It happened in the 69th minute of the derby, entering the field preceded by the roar of the fans until the ovation for the season debut. Emotion and applause for an official match that he has been missing since April 2022 with United. Here are the photos of his special evening

JUVE-TORO 4-2, GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS – report cards