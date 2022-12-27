Paul Pogba has yet to make his encore debut at Juve: he’s been back racing just a few days ago, but his return to the pitch is not yet imminent. For this reason, many fans did not take well the latest photos published by the footballer on his social channels while he was in the snow in the mountains during the holidays, with the risk – according to the comments – of getting hurt and extending the stop. Last summer he was greeted with enthusiasm, then the French stopped during his tour of the United States and showed little attention in the search for an immediate solution. Opting initially for a conservative therapy, in fact, he ended up lengthening his recovery times from the injury, then having to operate urgently to resolve the lesion to the lateral meniscus.