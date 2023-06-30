Home » Pogba to the Middle East? Morata salary too high … Onana almost in the shadow of Old Trafford
Sports

Pogba to the Middle East? Morata salary too high … Onana almost in the shadow of Old Trafford

by admin
Pogba to the Middle East? Morata salary too high … Onana almost in the shadow of Old Trafford

Pogba until January and then Saudi Arabia

Among the many players counted by theSaudi Arabia obviously could not be missing Paul Pogbawhich after the last season with a few lights and several shadows in black and white, ended up under the magnifying glass of criticism, but also in the good graces of the Saudis.

Paul Pogba to Saudi Arabia?

French was back to Torino to make the people of the Old Lady dream, but unfortunately things didn’t go in the right direction and the midfielder’s permanence in the shadow of the Mole isn’t so obvious. from abroad let it be known that the player is not hungry for the big names in the Premier League, after the experience at Manchester United at the moment it does not seem that the English teams are willing to invest astronomical sums for Pogba. Il PSG could also be the case for Paul, but as things stand now, Parisians seem to have other plans. L’Saudi Arabia could be an ideal solution, but the player could stick to Torino at least until January, and then emigrate to Middle East.

Morata should reduce his salary for Milan

Nuanced Marcus Thuramil Milan he had dived in pursuit of the attacker evaluating the profile of Gianluca Scamaccabut deal with the West Ham it doesn’t seem very simple. The player who has been insistently approached by the Rossoneri for a few days has a name and a surname that responds to Alvaro Morata.

Alvaro Morata in Milan orbit?

See also  What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Thursday, April 20

To snatch him from the clutches of Atlético Madrid, 20 million euros would be enough, but Morata will have to reduce his salary by 8 million per year, since the Rossoneri club at the moment could not match certain figures.

Get drunk on saluty

André Onana is almost a player of the Manchester United. The Cameroonian goalkeeperInter it has a foot and a half in the shade of Old Trafford, which will most likely be its new stadium next season. The nerazzurri seem willing to accept the rich offer, equal to 50 million eurosthat the Red Devils they presented to the Milanese club.

Almost done with Manchester United

Help e Marotta they are about to make a significant capital gain, but then it will be time to re-enter the market in search of a new goalkeeper.

You may also like

Women’s World Cup 2023: Captains will wear armbands...

Mookie Betts to Make Debut in T-Mobile Home...

Vezenkov-Mirotic, connected futures. And what will Sacramento do?...

Xingongti: The Rising Gold Medal of the Chinese...

Rugby player Mohamed Haouas sentenced to nine months...

The lot of Wimbledon played with the Czechs!...

Sinner trains with Djokovic on the central Wimbledon...

Title: Saudi Media Report: Riyadh Victory Refuses to...

Swiatek has to give up in Bad Homburg

Unit 1 Aura: the Revolutionary Helmet that Combines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy