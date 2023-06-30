Pogba to the Middle East? Morata salary too high … Onana almost in the shadow of Old Trafford

Pogba until January and then Saudi Arabia

Among the many players counted by theSaudi Arabia obviously could not be missing Paul Pogbawhich after the last season with a few lights and several shadows in black and white, ended up under the magnifying glass of criticism, but also in the good graces of the Saudis.

French was back to Torino to make the people of the Old Lady dream, but unfortunately things didn’t go in the right direction and the midfielder’s permanence in the shadow of the Mole isn’t so obvious. from abroad let it be known that the player is not hungry for the big names in the Premier League, after the experience at Manchester United at the moment it does not seem that the English teams are willing to invest astronomical sums for Pogba. Il PSG could also be the case for Paul, but as things stand now, Parisians seem to have other plans. L’Saudi Arabia could be an ideal solution, but the player could stick to Torino at least until January, and then emigrate to Middle East.

Morata should reduce his salary for Milan

Nuanced Marcus Thuramil Milan he had dived in pursuit of the attacker evaluating the profile of Gianluca Scamaccabut deal with the West Ham it doesn’t seem very simple. The player who has been insistently approached by the Rossoneri for a few days has a name and a surname that responds to Alvaro Morata.

To snatch him from the clutches of Atlético Madrid, 20 million euros would be enough, but Morata will have to reduce his salary by 8 million per year, since the Rossoneri club at the moment could not match certain figures.

Get drunk on saluty

André Onana is almost a player of the Manchester United. The Cameroonian goalkeeperInter it has a foot and a half in the shade of Old Trafford, which will most likely be its new stadium next season. The nerazzurri seem willing to accept the rich offer, equal to 50 million eurosthat the Red Devils they presented to the Milanese club.

Help e Marotta they are about to make a significant capital gain, but then it will be time to re-enter the market in search of a new goalkeeper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

