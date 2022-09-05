For the Frenchman, delayed by 7 days on the initial forecast of recovery times, athletic work and exercises with the ball
Here Continassa: the novelty on the eve of the big match with PSG is Pogba who trains on the pitch. Since yesterday. For the Frenchman athletic work and exercises with the ball in a playing rectangle adjacent to the one where his teammates train. The spotlight, however, is all for him, since he is the most awaited among the injured. The initial recovery program was delayed for a week, the idea of not forcing the timing was necessary along the way: the midfielder, in order to avoid surgery to solve a lateral meniscus injury of the right knee, has observed conservative therapy between gym and pool for four weeks, and not three. Now, according to official reports, another two weeks on the field will be needed with a gradual increase in workloads, but his return to the field will depend on the sensations that will manifest in the meantime.
CONTINASSA
—
Except for the long-term injured and Szczesny (who could be back next week) everyone will be in Paris. Including Rabiot, who has been back regularly in the group since yesterday (the hematoma remedied following a blow in the match with Spezia has completely absorbed). Regular frequencies for Di Maria and Paredes, the freshest ex at the Parco dei Principi. And totally recovered Bonucci, who already played a part of the match at the Franchi. No problem for Danilo. Only to manage Alex Sandro, who during the bull did a differentiated warm-up with a trainer. Chiesa and Kaio Jorge remain to be recovered, aiming to regain full race condition for next year. The blue, not having the World Cup, is working with less pressure, consolidating every step forward along the recovery program. Just like the Brazilian, betrayed by an unfortunate start to the adventure under the Mole.
September 5, 2022 (change September 5, 2022 | 12:46)
