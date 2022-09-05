Here Continassa: the novelty on the eve of the big match with PSG is Pogba who trains on the pitch. Since yesterday. For the Frenchman athletic work and exercises with the ball in a playing rectangle adjacent to the one where his teammates train. The spotlight, however, is all for him, since he is the most awaited among the injured. The initial recovery program was delayed for a week, the idea of ​​not forcing the timing was necessary along the way: the midfielder, in order to avoid surgery to solve a lateral meniscus injury of the right knee, has observed conservative therapy between gym and pool for four weeks, and not three. Now, according to official reports, another two weeks on the field will be needed with a gradual increase in workloads, but his return to the field will depend on the sensations that will manifest in the meantime.