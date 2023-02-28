By plane and then by minibus, Rafael Redwitz and the people of Nice began the long journey to Poitiers on Monday for the second time this month. The first had not smiled on the team led by the former smuggler of Brazil and the Blues, beaten on February 4 in League A (0-3). But this Tuesday evening, the challenge will be very different in the Frédéric-Lawson-Body room: a ticket for the final of the Coupe de France in the form of an end-of-season gift.
Nice (11th) like Poitiers (12th) are already excluded from the race for the play-offs. Quite the opposite of the other displays half, between the Touraine leader and Narbonne (5th). “For us, it’s the event of the year: it’s already a small final. The main objective was maintenance, it’s done. Now we’re betting everything on this game.”slips Brice Donat, the coach of Stade Poitevin VB, who hopes to avoid the same scenario as in 2018 and a defeat at the same stage against Tourcoing.
“We are not yet in the state of mind to think of a title, we must first be in the final. I’m proud of the team: in the state they found themselves, with the injuries and the two points removed, there were a lot of positive things.”, assures Redwitz, whose club can win a first Cup. The SPVB had won it in 1996 and 2002 before its liquidation in 2012, then in 2020, on green carpet and federal decision after a Final Four torpedoed by the Covid-19 (Paris, Toulouse and Tours had forfeited).
Poitiers was able to spare its holders on Friday
“We had learned the day before the final that it had been won, on forfeit. We had to qualify, stronger teams were no longer there, but we hadn’t savored this victory.remembers Donat, who was able to prepare for the half by sparing his holders on Friday against Tours (0-3), including the sharp Brazilian Gabriel Candido (1.99 m, 26 years old), second best scorer in the Championship (440 points).
Beaten in Montpellier on Saturday (1-3), Redwitz does not have the same luxury, in a season disrupted by injuries like that of smuggler Javier Gonzalez. But Nice remains on four victories in six matches and two centrals close to recovery made the trip (William Nack-Minyem and Rodney Ah-Kong).
“We can still finish fifth in Ligue A (the 9th and 10th in the regular phase will challenge the losers of the quarter-finals in a mini-tournament for 5th place and a ticket to the Challenge Cup). It is only at the end of the ball that we pay the musicians and we are still on stage.adds with a smile the former smuggler to the four titles of champion of France.