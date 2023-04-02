Napoli collapses at home, overwhelmed by Milan 4-0; unexpected stop of the leaderswhile for the Rossoneri the great success is worth third place in the standings, with overtaking Inter. The 28th matchday inflames the fight for a place in the Champions League, with Lazio second thanks to the victory in Monza. The Maradona match was unexpected in its outcome and score. Even if the Rossoneri win, they remain 20 points behind the leader of the standings, but Milan played like they haven’t been able to for some time and rediscover the spirit that led them to win the title. Find your way to goal Leao (even brace), Brahim Diaz and Saelemaekers also scorecoming off the bench.

Three Giallorossi goals for third place

Roma beat Sampdoria 3-0 at the Olympic stadium. Goals by Wijnaldum in the 57th minute, Dybala on a penalty in the 88th minute and El Shaarawy in the 94th minute decided the game. The Blucerchiati played ten men from the 52nd minute following Murillo’s second booking. In the standings, the Giallorossi catch Inter in 3rd place with 50 points, while the Dorians remain penultimate with 15 points and ever closer to relegation to Serie B. The “miracle” that Mourinho is performing with a team that at the start of the championship much gave as uncompetitive continues, and closes the mouths of many critics.

Mou runs and Sarri flies

Monza-Lazio it’s a historic game for many reasons: the record of Milinkovic-Savic, the best foreign scorer in Lazio history, Di Gregorio’s 100 games in red and white and Fininvest’s first triple digits, in terms of home games. But also the historic attendance record which updates the previous record: it was another 2 April, Monza-Genoa di B and in 1989, this time there were 14,539 who witnessed a historic day for many reasons.

Second place hit

With the disqualifications of Pessina and Izzo, Palladino chose at the start to move Sensi under attack and to put Machin on the line of four next to Rovella, returning 40 days after the ankle injury. In defense, with Caldirola bruised and unavailable, Donati starts for an unprecedented defense with Marlon and Marì. Sarri, who instead has the second best defense of Abehind he has to give up the disqualified Marusic and in front he makes Immobile sit on the bench and focuses on Pedro.

First minutes of the red and white ball lap, with Lazio in close quarters and behind the ball line. Monza tries with a couple of potholes on the edgebut the first chance was for the Biancocelesti: Luis Alberto shot to the limit, then Pedro kicked just over the crossbar with his left foot in the 11th minute.

Sarri detaches Inzaghi’s Inter

Then Zaccagni runs away to Marlon on the left, throws it in the middle where Rovella doesn’t get there and Pedro himself puts it inside: fifth assist of the season for Zaccagni, fourth goal for the Spaniard, in the 12th minute. Zaccagni and Pedro also talk on the opposite flank, four minutes later, forcing Di Gregorio to take refuge in a corner to say no to Lazio’s 20. Monza’s response comes from Sensi, who in the area just goes off a cross from Ciurria, good at harpooning a change of pitch from Marì. The match is alive and there is no shortage of opportunities: Ciurria lifts a right into the small area on which Petagna header sends Provedel flying, who lifts over the crossbar with a prowess thwarting Monza’s best chance. After the break, Monza collected 4 yellow cards in the first 9 minutes, including the one in which Donati knocked out Zaccagni on a Milinkovic-Savic ball. From the free-kick that follows, right-footed for the 0-2 and sixty-fifth goal in the Lazio shirt, for the primacy among foreign goals in the Lazio shirt. Immobile also participates in the party, on the pitch from halfway through the second half, when the match actually still has little to ask and say. In the final Gytkjaer spoils the tap in from two steps on Provedel’s rebuttal on Colpani’s left. Shortly before, some grumbling from Luis Alberto at the time of the substitution, but at the triple whistle smiles for the more than 5,000 Lazio fans who traveled to Lombardy to enjoy Nerazzurri Milan moving away in the standings. Now 5 points below.

Steamroller Bologna

The play-off for eighth place in the standings Bologna wins it. Thiago Motta’s team regains home success, after the two points obtained in the last three days by finishing three goals against Udinese: thanks to Posch’s fifth center of the season, midfielder Moro’s first in Serie A and Barrow, the great protagonist of the match: the Gambian forward had a hand in the first two goals and personally scored the third, on an assist from Moro, finding the net again which had been missing since 16 October (third league goal). Motta has also regenerated, but above all a Bologna that reaches Fiorentina in eighth place and thus remains hooked on the train to Europe, overtaking the black and whites in the standings.

The stakes at Dall’Ara are high and we are off to a strong start

Bologna unlocks it already in the third minute. Barrow first goes forward and sews a dangerous action, then returns, recovers the ball and serves Posch, who from the edge, with a right outside shot, mocks a far from impeccable Silvestri. Bologna pushes and stings again in the 12th minute on the restart. This time on the Barrow-Moro axis, with the Croatian going deep, swerving and dribbling Samardzic and Ehizibue at the limit, finding the 2-0 in the bottom right corner to the right of the goalkeeper. Udinese then raises the pace and balls to go looking for Beto in the area and the tactic works. The Portuguese first cues Samardzic, then tries a couple of times, even touching the crossroads. No goals for him and neither for Zeegelaar, who headed close a couple of times, only to be rejected by a goal scored on the goal line by Posch. Udinese collects corner kicks and dangerous actions, but doesn’t make an impact.

The second half

Bologna thanks and closes the accounts at the beginning of the second half (minute 4) with Barrow, who comes running on the ball blocked by Moro in the area and scores with a right foot low into the corner, then coming close to his personal double two minutes later. Udinese down, also because without Sottil on the bench and without the unavailable Success, Walace, Perez and Becao, he has few cards to play. Thiago Motta, even without the injured Arnautovic, Cambiaso and the flu Skorupski, more, thanks to choices that surprise Udinese: in fact Orsolini, Dominguez and Soriano enter from the bench. Bologna also came close to 4-0 with Sansone halfway through the second half, and with Dominguez and Soriano, then controlled the match, while the Bianconeri moved on to a 4-4-2 formation, also including the talented Pafundi, without ever worrying the hosts.

The salvation match that ends even

Spezia and Salernitana take another step towards salvation by drawing 1-1 at Peak with a goal in each half and extending on Verona third last. Caldara’s own goal and Shomurodov’s first victory since he wore the white shirt were decisive. Match marked by defensive errors and by posts and crossbars: two for the Ligurians and one for the guests. Paulo Sousa initially chooses Dia and Candreva behind Piatek, while Semplici leaves the bruised Agudelo on the bench and dusts off Kovalenko in the role of mezzala, giving confidence to Verde winger on the right. Contracted game with little technical content for over forty minutes. The only shot on goal worthy of note is a corner kick from Verde on the half-hour directly into the target, on which Ochoa has to put his fists back.

Time seems to have to end like this, but aCaldara’s own goal (43′) change the balance. The player on loan from Milan anticipates his goalkeeper by sending the ball into the corner. Spezia swerves after the disadvantage and risks being doubled on two occasions both with Sambia. Semplici tries to change register by presenting Maldini and Zurkowski back on the field, then soon loses Gyasi due to injury and chooses Agudelo. Now the hosts push and then Sosa then covers himself with Maggiore for Piatek, a midfielder for a striker. Salernitana contained, only risking a direct shot from Maldini’s corner saved by Ochoa on the line. Once again it’s a sensational defensive error that changes history: Pirola misses a stop on the trocar and Shomurodov can fly towards goal and then beat the outgoing goalkeeper with a delicate lob (70′). The next twenty minutes will all be at home.

Maldini is among the best on the pitch and carries the count of the woodwork is also equal, hitting the crossbar with a free-kick from about twenty meters (78′) that bounces not far from the line. Sosa understands the difficult moment and chooses a triple substitution, one for each department, relying on Kastanos, Bonazzoli and Fazio with ten to go. The canvas however does not change, it is still Spezia who come very close to scoring with Ekdal who takes the post after a searing counterattack by Agudelo (83 ‘). In the finale, the pace drops due to fatigue and the referee blows the whistle a few seconds before a storm hits the Peak.