Bad crash for Pol Espargaró during the 2nd free practice session of the Portuguese GP. The Spaniard loses control of his KTM at turn 10 and ends his race into the barriers at high speed. Immediately rescued on the track and transported to the Faro hospital, Espargaró moves his limbs and is conscious. The first medical bulletin speaks of 'pulmonary contusion, fracture of the jaw and fracture of a dorsal vertebra'.