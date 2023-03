Pol Espargaro suffered a violent crash during practice for the first round of the season in MotoGP in Portugal on Friday. The Spaniard, who returned to KTM this year and competes for the Upper Austrian’s GasGas works team, was conscious but had to be taken to the hospital in Faro for further examinations.

Espargaro suffered back and chest trauma when he was thrown from his motorcycle into a barrier of the Portimao course.