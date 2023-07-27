Home » Poland Open: Britain’s Heather Watson reaches quarter-finals but Jodie Burrage knocked out
Sports

Heater Watson was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round by 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova

Britain’s Heather Watson is through to the Poland Open quarter-finals, but compatriot Jodie Burrage’s run is over.

Watson, 31, defeated Belarusian Yuliya Hatouka in three sets, recovering from losing the second to win 6-2 5-7 6-1.

The British number five will play her Belgian doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer in the last eight.

However, British number two Burrage, 24, fell to a 6-4 6-1 defeat by Italian world number 108 Lucrezia Stefanini in Warsaw.

Watson missed her first two match points when leading Hatouka 5-4 in the second set but produced a dominant finish after the Belarusian forced a deciding set.

Burrage, who reached the second round at Wimbledon, lost eight games in a row after breaking for a 4-3 lead in the first set as the second quickly unravelled.

Watson and Wickmayer overcame British pair Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett 6-2 5-7 10-7 in the second round of the women’s doubles later on Thursday.

