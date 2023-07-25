Home » Poland Open: Britons Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson into last 16
Sports

Poland Open: Britons Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson into last 16

by admin
Poland Open: Britons Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson into last 16

Watson was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round by 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova

Britons Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson both reached the last 16 of the Poland Open on Tuesday.

British number two Burrage came from a set down to beat India’s Ankita Raina 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Later, Watson beat third seed and world number 36 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 7-5 6-2 to advance in Warsaw.

Burrage will play Italy’s Lucrezia Stefanini next, whilst Watson faces Yuliya Hatouka of Belarus.

Elsewhere, world number one Iga Swiatek returned to the courts for the first time since her Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to wildcard Elina Svitolina.

Switatek comfortably beat Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan 6-4 6-3 on home soil and will play either Claire Liu or Yuan Yue in the last 16.

At the German Open, Britain’s Jan Choinski was knocked out in the first round, losing 6-4 7-5 to China‘s Zhang Zhizhen.

See also  We played a good game, but we needed a great one to win here

You may also like

Newcomer Ngankam tough and confident

World Swimming Championships the program for Wednesday 26...

England transfer: For Newcastle’s finances: will Saudi Arabia...

Bears training camp preview: Justin Fields’ command of...

Official: Bayern’s Sabitzer is moving to BVB

Marlins Acquire Left-Hander José Castillo from Padres in...

The latest madness of Nick Kyrgios

3 Vaud clubs are promoted and German-speaking Switzerland...

Rapid Vienna pushes for Marvin Senaya (Strasbourg)

NBA: Son of basketball star LeBron James apparently...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy