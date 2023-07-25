Poland Open: Britons Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson into last 16

Watson was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round by 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova

Britons Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson both reached the last 16 of the Poland Open on Tuesday.

British number two Burrage came from a set down to beat India’s Ankita Raina 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Later, Watson beat third seed and world number 36 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 7-5 6-2 to advance in Warsaw.

Burrage will play Italy’s Lucrezia Stefanini next, whilst Watson faces Yuliya Hatouka of Belarus.

Elsewhere, world number one Iga Swiatek returned to the courts for the first time since her Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to wildcard Elina Svitolina.

Switatek comfortably beat Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan 6-4 6-3 on home soil and will play either Claire Liu or Yuan Yue in the last 16.

At the German Open, Britain’s Jan Choinski was knocked out in the first round, losing 6-4 7-5 to China‘s Zhang Zhizhen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

