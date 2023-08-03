Poland tightens controls on Belarusian border – News

Poland denounced the increased risk of Russian and Belarusian “provocations” on its eastern border and announced a strengthening surveillance capabilities, in particular through the deployment of helicopters. “If it is justified, the soldiers will use their weapons,” said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, after the case of the two Minsk helicopters that allegedly trespassed on Tuesday. While Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, receiving the Lithuanian president, spoke of “destabilizing operations that will further increase”.

Belarus again denied that two of its helicopters violated Polish airspace on Monday. Minsk government has summoned the ambassador of Warsaw to protest against these accusations.

“Yesterday the charge d’affaires of Poland visited our Foreign Ministry. He was shown everything and given the most detailed explanations based on objective monitoring data. There was no detour into Polish territory. There was simply no such incident,” Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said, according to TASS.

Minsk – it adds – believes that the Polish military and political leadership is simply looking an excuse to raise his troops near the Belarusian border.

The EU aligns the sanctions against Belarus with those against Moscow



The EU aligns the sanctions on Belarus with the regime of measures put in place against Russia. This was announced by the European Commission, which “welcomes today’s adoption by the Council of further targeted restrictive measures deriving from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and in response to Belarus’ involvement in the aggression”.

In particular, the new measures create a closer alignment of EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus and will contribute to ensure that Russian sanctions cannot be bypassed via Belarus. The measures extend the ban on exports to Belarus to a number of highly sensitive goods and technologies that contribute to Belarus’ military and technological enhancement”, explains the European executive.

“The Council also imposes a further ban on the export of firearms and ammunition, as well as goods and technology suitable for use in the aviation and space industry. The changes made also align the sanctions on Belarus with the sanctions regime on Russia. These restrictive measures have been accelerated in view of the urgency linked to the fight against the avoidance of certain highly sensitive goods and technologies”, underlines the Commission.

The EU extends the black list of individuals and entities of Belarus



The EU Council has formally adopted the inclusion in the European black list of 38 new individuals and three new entities of Belarus for its involvement in Russia’s “illegal war” against Ukraine and for “continuous human rights abuses” at the interior of the country. “We have adopted new sanctions in reaction to the continued, systematic, widespread and grave human rights violations and brutal repression against all segments of Belarusian society by the illegitimate regime of Lukashenko”, underlined EU High Representative Josep Borrell. The sanctions come into effect today.

