Poland’s ex-captain Blaszczykowski ends his career

Former Dortmund star and Polish team captain Jakub Blaszczykowski declared his active career over on Thursday. The 37-year-old, with 109 international matches, is number two in the Polish rankings behind Robert Lewandowski (142), most recently played for Wisla Kraków in Poland’s second division.

“Kuba” won the German championship twice with Dortmund and was in the Champions League final in 2013. From 2007 to 2016 he played for BVB. Blaszczykowski was dismissed from the national team last June in a friendly against Germany.

