Poland’s national soccer team plays against Germany – no Lewandowski legacy in sight

Wojciech Szczesny is still in goal, Jan Bednarek plays in front, Piotr Zielinski in the middle and Robert Lewandowski in front. But where are Poland’s hopes for the future?

The 2024 European Championships in Germany could be the last major tournament for Lewandowski, who turns 35 in August. Replacing his class one-for-one should be out of the question in the near future: the international match against Germany on Friday evening (live from 8:15 p.m. on the first and on sportschau.de) is his 141st, he has scored 78 goals for his country.

Michal Skorras hopes for top club

Almost all of Lewandowski’s attacking colleagues in the Polish squad have had a difficult season. Jakub Kaminski, left winger from VfL Wolfsburg, has four goals this season, but at least made regular appearances. His competitor in the national team, Michal Skoras, is waiting after nine goals for Lech Poznan for a change from the Polish “Ekstraklasa” to a bigger club in order to take the next step and, above all, to become more robust in the duels.

There is currently no talent in sight in the center forward position that could even begin to follow in the oversized footsteps of the Barca superstar. Karol Swiderski is therefore still invited, although he no longer plays at the highest level in Major League Soccer for Charlotte, he has five goals this season there.

A lot depends on Milik, Kownacki is currently not there

Arkadiusz Milik has been there for almost eleven years, he has since fought back from serious injuries and has started half of all the season’s games at Juventus Turin from the start. His quota of seven goals is okay, at 29 he is not exactly considered a potential Lewandowski heir in Poland, but his experience at the top international level is very much appreciated.

Somewhat surprisingly, Dawid Kownacki is no longer invited, he was allowed to play the last of his seven international matches in June 2021. Kownacki has only played for Fortuna Düsseldorf in the second division in recent years, but after a long-term low in the past season, he really turned up the heat again: 14 goals and, above all, nine assists show his versatility, he is technically strong, dangerous on the ground and in the air and has an eye for the teammates. The central striker is now moving to Werder Bremen on a free transfer and is hoping to return to the stage there to strike for his country – at 26 he may be the future nine-man position.

Kiwior is fighting for his place at Arsenal

However, no one from the 2000s is currently storming the focus of international top clubs, the greatest jewels in Fernando Santos’ team are a central defender and a left midfielder. Defensive hope Jakub Kiwior, with his 1.89 meters, a decent build-up and a good offensive header from standards, has a lot to offer to become one of the faces of the “Bialo-Czerwoni”. However, Kiwior still has the problem of not being part of the regular squad at Arsenal, the 23-year-old was only allowed to start seven times.

Jakub Kiwior in the jersey of the Polish national team

The only 21-year-old Nicola Zalewski, whose ball handling immediately catches the eye, is clearly further along. The fine footballer made 33 appearances for AS Roma in the past season, what he still lacks is the goal threat. Zalewski still turns away too often in promising situations, shifts responsibility, so that he only scored one goal and two assists in Serie A.

Zalewski is still missing the goal threat

The national team is still zero after eleven games, five years ago in the U17s he last scored in the white and red jersey. Zalewski, who is strong on both feet, will certainly not be a new Lewandowski in the foreseeable future – but at least one who is good for the team and would like to let the center forward of the future shine.