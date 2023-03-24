The Czech footballers have a lot to look forward to at the start of the qualification on Friday. The Polish offensive is in full force, but according to experts, coach Jaroslav Šilhavy’s team could have a chance if they take advantage of a possible mismatch in the defensive ranks. The center of the Polish defense could be vulnerable. “The regions don’t have weak ones, they have players there who start in Aston Villa and AS Roma. If the Poles have a weakness somewhere, it could be the center of the defense,” says Martin Pospíšil, currently a player of Sigma Olomouc, who played in the country of today’s opponent, in the Přímák program on Sport.cz.

