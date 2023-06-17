Polar Ignite 3 Titanium, ultra-resistant and design fitness and wellness

The new Polar Ignite 3 Titanium is it latest generation sportwatch, created with premium materials, with a unique design and innovative functions for fitness and well-being. The new model joins the successful Ignite 3 series, integrating the highest quality materials and new monitoring and driving functions for sport and daily activity.

The Titanium bezel ensures exceptional strength associated with an unbeatable lightness, essential to be worn 24 hours a day. Furthermore, the interchangeable straps in elegant bronze leather or in soft and breathable black silicone make it suitable for any time of day.

Polar Ignite 3 Titanium: a guide on your wrist to perform at your best every day

Among the factors influencing sleep, temperature plays a key role and thermoregulation is a determining factor for both falling asleep that to keep sleep.

Polar Ignite 3 Titanium includes the new detection of nocturnal skin temperaturethen indicating the variation with respect to the average of the last 28 days.

By following changes in skin temperature, you get more information about your circadian rhythm, health status, and ideal bedtime window.

Recovery guide for interval training

Another novelty brought by Ignite 3 Titanium is the Recovery guide for interval training. During exercises that involve repetitions, it is often difficult to understand how to make the rest time. This function allows you to properly handle each recovery based on the heart rate, indicating the time and intensity to be held at each interval.

These new features, included in the new Ignite 3 Titanium, will then be made available across the entire Ignite 3 series through a software update.

High quality and Nordic inspired design

Winner of Red Dot Award 2023the Polar Ignite 3 series has a unique design and this new titanium version further increases its prestige and quality.

The titanium bezel protects the case from shocks and wear, making it highly resistant, durable and ultra-light at the same time (only 36 grams).

Il AMOLED touch display with curved screen in Gorilla Glass 3.0 offers an exceptional visual and tactile experience, with perfect brightness, sharpness and touch sensitivity.

The exceptional quality of Ignite 3 Titanium is not only in the design and materials, but also in the internal components, with ultra-fast processor, extra-long battery life and dual band GPS.

Main features

Titanium bezel: guarantees maximum resistance associated with extreme lightness.

High definition AMOLED touch display: Vivid colors and perfect readability with a compact curved display (diameter: 43 mm, thickness: 9.5 mm, resolution: 416×416, colours: 16M).

Night skin temperature: Automatically measures skin temperature during the night and indicates changes to help you understand your health and inner rhythm.

Recovery guide: In interval exercises, it indicates the correct rest times between repetitions, based on your heart rate.

SleepWise: Analyzes the effects of sleep on the next day, with a forecast of reactivity levels at various times of the day and an indication of the ideal time to go to sleep.

Nightly Recharge: Measures how well the body has recovered from daily stress overnight.

Sleep Plus Stages: Monitors the duration and quality of sleep in each stage (deep, light, REM).

Heart rate from the wrist: Accurately detects heart rate with the advanced 10-led optical Polar Precision Prime™ sensor.

Dual frequency GPS: Maximum accuracy and less interference due to tall buildings and cloud cover.

FitSpark: Suggests a series of ideal workouts every day based on your physical condition and offers detailed guidance during the exercises.

Voice guidance: Allows you to hear feedback and training data during your session via the Polar Flow app, headphones or smartphone audio.

Activity Tracking: Measures every movement, steps, calories consumed throughout the day.

Calorie: Calculate the caloric consumption in training and during daily activity.

Energy sources: Offers a breakdown of the calories consumed in training divided between fat, carbohydrates and proteins.

Serene: Guided breathing exercises to promote relaxation of body and mind.

Walking Test: with a simple 15 min walk, it measures VO2max (maximum oxygen consumption) to assess the state of physical fitness.

Music controls: Connects to your favorite music apps to manage volume and switch songs right from your wrist.

Long lasting battery: Battery life up to 5 days in watch mode, 30 hours in training with GPS and heart rate active, 100 hours in training with energy saving.

Customizable widgets: Watch face with quick access to all the functions and information that are most useful to you.

Ultra-fast processor: Fast data processing and smooth navigation.

Weight: 36 gr

Waterproof: 30 meters

Prices and availability

Polar Ignite 3 Titanium is available at polar.com and select retailers worldwide recommended retail price of €399.90 with double strap in bronze leather and black silicone included in the package, or at the price of €369.90 with the black silicone strap only.

READ ALSO: New Polar Ignite 3, balance with your inner balance on your wrist

Advertising