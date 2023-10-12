Polar’s flagship is renewed at the highest levels

Polar has unveiled its new high-end watch, the Polar Vantage V3, which features an Amoled screen, a new sensor suite called Elixir and an improved CPU. This device promises to compete with industry giants such as Garmin and Apple.

Here are all the most important new features of the Polar Vantage V3:

Added offline mapping, with free global maps at high levels of detail Upgraded to 1.39” AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 3 (curved) Added dual-frequency/multiband GNSS (GPS) chipset New version of the optical heart rate sensor (Gen4 ) Added new biosensing ‘Elixir’, which is their new algorithm fusion algorithm Added SpO2 sensor (blood oxygen levels) Added ECG functionality (note: not certified as a medical device, however) Added skin temperature sensor Added function skin temperature monitoring and reference/guidance Added virtual flashlight (display-based) GPS battery life increased to 43 hours (full fidelity tracking) and 140 hours (slow tracking speeds) CPU speed increased by 129% for faster usage fast UI Internal storage increased to 32GB for saving multiple regions/continents of maps Battery life for regular smartwatch use is 8 days or ~5 days with always-on display enabled Moved to standard 22mm straps (no adapter required) Charging cable switched to USB-C (watch side connector is still proprietary) Water resistant up to 50m

This new high-end watch, the Polar Vantage V3, is equipped with a suite of advanced sensors, which Polar has decided to call “Elixir”. This suite includes a new heart rate sensor, the fourth generation, which offers 25% greater accuracy. Additionally, there is a pulse oximeter to measure SpO2, an electrocardiogram for recovery monitoring, and a skin temperature sensor. Although some of these features are already present in competitors, the Vantage V3 packs numerous innovations for Polar.

The watch has a 1.39-inch Oled screen with 462 ppi resolution, protected by curved Gorilla Glass 3. Despite being equipped with a touch screen, the watch is equipped with five buttons to allow navigation even while wearing gloves.

Vantage V3 is water resistant (WR50) and offers better measurement of underwater activity. Out of the water, the watch features dual-band GPS, which is particularly useful in areas with poor coverage, and offers the ability to download offline maps. Additionally, a komoot navigation application will be available.

As for storage, the watch has 32GB of memory, handled by a new CPU that’s 129% faster than the previous model.

The Polar Vantage V3 will be available starting October 25th at the price of 600 euros, with pre-orders already open.

Technical features:

Dimensions: 47×50.8×14.5mm

Weight: 57g (39g without strap)

Materials: aluminum case, Gorilla Glass screen, aerospace aluminum bezel

Display: 1.39 inch AMOLED, touch screen, 454×454 resolution, 462ppi, curved Gorilla Glass 3

CPU: 275MHz, 129% faster than the previous model

Memoria: 37MB

Storage space: 32GB

Waterproof: WR50

Polar Elixir Biosensing Technology (SpO2, ECG, heart rate, skin temperature)

Tracking over 150 sports

Sleep tracking with Polar Sleep (duration, quality, forecast)

GPS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C

Battery: 488mAh, up to 53 hours of battery life in training mode, 8 days in standard use.

