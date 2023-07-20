POLARTEC FRESH FACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Polartec®, a Milliken brand company and a leading manufacturer of innovative and sustainable textile solutions, announces Fresh Face, a naturally derived, anti-odor and metal-free treatment for textile technologies. Harnessing the power of organic mint oil, the plant-based deodorant offers a sustainable alternative to traditional anti-odor fabric solutions, setting a new standard in odor control technology.

The Fresh Face treatment makes its debut this season with Polartec® Delta™, a technology designed to ensure the body’s natural cooling system: sweat.

Fresh Face is derived from a non-GMO plant extract of mint oil of natural origin, harvested and distilled in the Willamette region of Oregon, using a simple and environmentally friendly steam extraction process.

The process reinforces Polartec®’s commitment to Eco-Engineering, an avant-garde initiative for technical fabrics that largely meet quality and performance standards with particular attention to sustainable characteristics and which have obtained prestigious global certifications, including Bluesign and Oeketex Standard 100.

To validate the effectiveness of the treatment, the American company conducted extensive tests to compare Fresh Face with the previous silver-based anti-odour additive. The judging process began by wearing the garments for a six-week period. After this first use, a complete smell test was conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of the technology. The garments were then subjected to an additional 50 washing cycles to simulate accelerated aging and wear. Finally, the garments were returned to their original conditions for another six weeks.

The result was undeniable: Fresh Face technology offers the same outstanding performance as the previous odor control method.

“Fresh Face represents a significant breakthrough in our pursuit of sustainable textile solutions,” said Karen Beattie, Director of Product Management at Polartec®. “It’s a naturally sourced, renewable anti-odour that not only far outperforms our existing technologies, but also aligns with our commitment to environmental responsibility.”

Polartec continues to be dedicated to innovation and sustainability, consistently providing products that meet the ever-changing needs of the textile industry. Fresh Face is ready to revolutionize the market, offering consumers an odor reduction solution that is not only effective, but also environmentally friendly.