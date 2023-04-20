POLARTEC X HOUDINI | Sportdimontagna.com

The world does not need other products that have a short life, only to be thrown away as waste” – says Eva Karlsson, CEO of the Swedish outdoor company Houdini. This corporate mission is realized thanks to the collaboration with Polartec®, leader in the production of innovative and sustainable textile solutions, to create long-lasting, high-performance and versatile garments.

And it was during a brainstorming that Houdini presented an idea: to create a new Houdi that would take breathability and versatility to a higher level, a garment that could insulate at low temperatures and ventilate at high temperatures.

Polartec® scientists then came up with Polartec® Power Dry® Net fabric, a one-of-a-kind insulating base material that captures nature’s most powerful force to circulate heat and moisture. It is with this technology that the Pace Flow Houdi was born.

GO WITH THE (AIR) CURRENT

To make a new Houdi that insulates and ventilates, Houdini needed a lot of air. That’s why he chose an unconventional design for an intermediate layer: mesh. The Swedish outdoor brand has decided to take the concept of mesh beyond simple clothing for the warm season. What if they applied air management principles to create a garment that could perform over an extremely wide temperature range? Worn under a shell, Houdi traps air for ventilation. Worn outside, it’s an extremely breathable jacket that can keep you warm during high-intensity activities.

Thanks to the advanced bi-component construction of Polartec® Power Dry®, the new Net Mesh fabric of the garment also captures the vapor of the sweat remained inside, transferring it to the outside for effective evaporation.

KEEP THE FLOW

The most sustainable garment is the one that is already in the closet. To that end, Houdini has always prioritized the versatility and longevity of all of his clothing. When a garment has multiple uses, he substitutes two. When it lasts twice as long, he replaces four. If you never want to give it up, he replaces six. And so on, until you get to Houdini’s iconic Power Houdi, which according to Houdini is worn 100 times more than the average garment. But Houdini wants to go further.

In addition to being versatile and resistant, the new Pace Flow Houdi is made with 100% recycled material, which in turn is transformed into a single-component fabric that can be recycled again at the end of its life cycle. Most products are built for a linear life cycle, where resources are used and then discarded. The Pace Flow Houdi was designed for a circular system where materials are used and reused many times.